Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer currently has a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

