Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,149 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Restaurant Brands International worth $98,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 646,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

