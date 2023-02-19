Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $114.70 million and $3.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11323933 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,550,302.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

