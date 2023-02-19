Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNST. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Renasant Trading Down 0.5 %

RNST opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $19,074,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,029,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

