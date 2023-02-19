Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.0 %

RS opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

