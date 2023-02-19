Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.11

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.11 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 45.10 ($0.55). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 10,046 shares trading hands.

Redx Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £167.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.87.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

