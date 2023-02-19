Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

