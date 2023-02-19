Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.1%.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.2 %

Rayonier stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

