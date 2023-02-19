Raymond James Raises Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $41.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,328 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

