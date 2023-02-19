Raymond James Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIH. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised Toromont Industries to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.71.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.62. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

