Raymond James Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

