Raydium Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $54.83 million and $12.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,393,789 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

