RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,600.39

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. RAMP has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $22,600.39 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00425342 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,969.14 or 0.28175457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

