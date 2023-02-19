Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $368,167.79

Radix (XRD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $247.01 million and $368,167.79 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,592,996 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

