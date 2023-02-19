Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Radiant Logistics

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Featured Articles

