Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 7,646 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 173,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 165,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

