Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after buying an additional 181,344 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,902,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magna International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Magna International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGA opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.