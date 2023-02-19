Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $255.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.37. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

