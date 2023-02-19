Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.