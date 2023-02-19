Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

