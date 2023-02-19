QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

