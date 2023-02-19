QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.