QUASA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119,817.84 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $106.69 million and $119,817.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00216074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138113 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,288.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.