Quantfury Token Trading Up 2.8% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $100.07 million and $35,045.90 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $10.01 or 0.00040957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00421042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.99 or 0.27890587 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.05697393 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,055.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

