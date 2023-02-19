Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 52.0% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 41.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 54,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $299.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

