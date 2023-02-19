PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

PTT Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCHUY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. PTT Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

About PTT Public

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and New Business and Infrastructure Group.

