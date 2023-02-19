PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
PTT Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCHUY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. PTT Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.
