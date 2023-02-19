PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $37,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $60,258,774 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.