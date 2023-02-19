Prudential PLC Sells 521 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,238,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

GIB opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.