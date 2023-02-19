Prudential PLC Sells 17,134 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of APA by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of APA by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

APA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.