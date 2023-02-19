Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGK opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

