Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

LUMN stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

