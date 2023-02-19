Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $395.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $605.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

