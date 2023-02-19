Prudential PLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

