Prudential PLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,322 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 492,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.