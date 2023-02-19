Prudential PLC Acquires 819 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

