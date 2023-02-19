Prudential PLC Acquires 2,014 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemed Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $513.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $528.72.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

