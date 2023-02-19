Prudential PLC Acquires 131 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.59. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

