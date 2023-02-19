Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Hits $240,705.36 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00021768 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $103.39 million and $240,705.36 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

