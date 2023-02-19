Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Prom has a market cap of $97.37 million and $2.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00021661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00216047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.01 or 0.99984129 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.29638661 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,499,734.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.