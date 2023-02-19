Prom (PROM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $97.94 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00021859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.29638661 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,499,734.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

