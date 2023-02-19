Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.1 %

JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

