Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the period. Primerica makes up about 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.39% of Primerica worth $154,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,668. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

