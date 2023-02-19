PPL Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 3rd

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

