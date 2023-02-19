Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.21

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $100.34 million and $6.90 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

