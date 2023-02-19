Polymesh 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.62 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $107.47 million and $8.62 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 718,722,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 718,293,342.123078 with 585,071,391.879306 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20609144 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,133,093.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

