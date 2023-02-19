Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $266,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $108,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,663.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $266,929.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plexus Trading Down 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.