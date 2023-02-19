Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,083 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Plains GP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Plains GP by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 3,196,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,429. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

