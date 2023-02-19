Piper Sandler Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $74.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,580,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.