Piper Sandler Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $43.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

