Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.99% of Graphic Packaging worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

GPK opened at $23.52 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

