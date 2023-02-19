Pictet Asset Management SA Has $54.01 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.34% of Ventas worth $54,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

